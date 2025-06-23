Michael McGreevy News: Will start Tuesday

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that McGreevy will be called up from Triple-A Memphis and start against the Cubs on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

McGreevy will be given another spot start to provide the Cardinals' rotation with extra rest. He started against the White Sox this past Thursday, tossing five innings while allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters in a no-decision. McGreevy has made three major-league appearances this season and has a 2.70 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB across 16.2 innings.