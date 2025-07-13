Michael Oliveto News: Surprise pick at No. 34 overall

The Tigers have selected Oliveto with the 34th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Oliveto, a prep catcher who was committed to Yale, was not seen as a likely candidate to be selected on the first day of the draft. He is a bat-first catcher who will need to improve defensively in pro ball. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Oliveto has plenty of room to fill out his frame and could get to significant power in the coming years.