Michael Oliveto News: Surprise pick at No. 34 overall
The Tigers have selected Oliveto with the 34th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.
Oliveto, a prep catcher who was committed to Yale, was not seen as a likely candidate to be selected on the first day of the draft. He is a bat-first catcher who will need to improve defensively in pro ball. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Oliveto has plenty of room to fill out his frame and could get to significant power in the coming years.
