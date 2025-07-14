Michael Salina News: Headed to San Diego
The Padres have selected Salina (elbow) with the 130th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.
Salina was limited to only 17.1 innings this season with St. Bonaventure before undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old has a limited track record as a starter and probably won't be ready for his professional debut until around midseason next year. However, before surgery Salina showed big arm strength with a fastball that touched triple digits. The Padres are willing to wait out Salina's rehab in hopes he can eventually reach his potential.
