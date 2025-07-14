Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Michael Salina headshot

Michael Salina News: Headed to San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 14, 2025 at 10:36am

The Padres have selected Salina (elbow) with the 130th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Salina was limited to only 17.1 innings this season with St. Bonaventure before undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old has a limited track record as a starter and probably won't be ready for his professional debut until around midseason next year. However, before surgery Salina showed big arm strength with a fastball that touched triple digits. The Padres are willing to wait out Salina's rehab in hopes he can eventually reach his potential.

Michael Salina
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now