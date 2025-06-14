Michael Siani News: Back in minors

The Cardinals optioned Siani to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

With Jordan Walker (wrist) returning from the injured list Saturday, Siani will end up as the odd man out of a spot on the Cardinals' bench. The 25-year-old outfielder has gone 4-for-17 while appearing in 19 MLB games this season and owns a .799 OPS across 133 plate appearances in Triple-A.