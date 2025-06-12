Michael Soroka News: Falls to the Mets

Soroka (3-4) took the loss Thursday against the Mets, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Soroka found himself in trouble early, issuing a pair of walks in the first inning before giving up a three-run homer to Jeff McNeil with two outs. Soroka would settle in, allowing just one additional run over his final four innings, but the Nats couldn't climb out of the early hole in an eventual 4-3 loss. The 27-year-old Soroka sports a 5.14 ERA despite posting a solid 1.12 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB through eight starts (42 innings) this season. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, currently slated for next week at home versus the Rockies.