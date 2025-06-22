Michael Soroka News: Fans 10 in no-decision

Soroka didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Soroka kept the Dodgers scoreless through five innings and notched all 10 of his Ks before the sixth, but he was quickly bounced from the contest in the sixth frame. He allowed a ground-rule double, a walk and a hit-by-pitch, loading the bases for Jose Ferrer, who served up a grand slam to Max Muncy. Soroka has posted seven or more Ks in three of his last four starts, owning a 4.03 ERA and a 31:8 K:BB across 22.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Angels next weekend.