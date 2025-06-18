Michael Soroka News: Fans season-high nine in loss

Soroka (3-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Nationals fell 10-6 to the Rockies, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

The nine Ks were a season high for Soroka, who generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 93 pitches (58 total strikes), while the quality start was his third of the year in nine trips to the mound. The right-hander also served up two homers however, on a night when Colorado tied a franchise record with seven long balls, and keeping the ball in the yard remains an issue for Soroka -- he's been taken deep 10 times in only 48 innings, fueling a 5.06 ERA that is out of sync with his 1.13 WHIP and 49:12 K:BB. He seems unlikely to solve the problem in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend against the Dodgers.