Michael Soroka News: Sharp in no-decision

Soroka allowed one run on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Soroka allowed two of those baserunners in the second inning and gave up his lone run on a double play grounder. This was one of Soroka's better starts of the season -- it was his fourth quality start of the year and the first time in his last four outings he's issued just one free pass. He's winless in that stretch with 11 runs allowed over 22.1 innings, but he's kept the ball in the yard over his last two starts. Soroka is at a 4.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 64:15 K:BB through 59.1 innings over 11 starts this season. The right-hander is lined up for a home start versus the Red Sox in his next outing.