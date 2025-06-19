Michael Taylor News: Playing time trending up

Taylor will start in left field and bat ninth in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Taylor will crack the lineup for the fifth time in six contests, drawing three starts against righties and two versus lefties during that stretch. Though he's holding down an .870 OPS so far in June and may have earned some extra opportunities as a result, Taylor is still likely viewed as the White Sox's fourth outfielder behind Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi and Mike Tauchman. Taylor seems most likely to see the bulk of the starts moving forward against left-handed pitching, serving as a replacement in the lineup for either the left-handed-hitting Benintendi or Tauchman.