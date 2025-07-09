Mickey Gasper News: Back from IL

Gasper (foot) was reinstated from Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 1-for-4 in his return to the lineup.

Gasper served as St. Paul's designated hitter in his return to the lineup after he had missed about two and a half weeks while recovering from plantar fasciitis. The 29-year-old utility player owns a .316/.418/.600 slash line with 10 home runs and two steals in 41 games at the Triple-A level this season.