Mickey Gasper headshot

Mickey Gasper News: Back from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Gasper (foot) was reinstated from Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 1-for-4 in his return to the lineup.

Gasper served as St. Paul's designated hitter in his return to the lineup after he had missed about two and a half weeks while recovering from plantar fasciitis. The 29-year-old utility player owns a .316/.418/.600 slash line with 10 home runs and two steals in 41 games at the Triple-A level this season.

Mickey Gasper
Minnesota Twins
