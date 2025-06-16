Mickey Moniak News: Doubles up on extra-base hits

Moniak went 2-for-4 with a triple and a two-run home run during Monday's 6-4 win over the Nationals.

Moniak delivered the fatal blow to the Nationals, launching a go-ahead, two-run home run in the ninth inning to give the Rockies the lead. The 27-year-old has now homered for the third time in his last six games, hitting .470 over that stretch with five RBIs. He is now slashing .237/.289/.462 for the season.