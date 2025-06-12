Mickey Moniak News: Homers in win

Moniak went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 8-7 win over the Giants.

Moniak cut San Francisco's lead to 7-3 in the sixth inning with an opposite-field shot of Hayden Birdsong, his seventh homer this season. The 27-year-old Moniak has gone 4-for-7 with a pair of homers in his last three contests, boosting his slash line to .227/.278/.429 with 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 176 plate appearances this year.