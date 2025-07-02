Mickey Moniak News: Impressive power display continues

Moniak went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat to the Astros.

The 27-year-old outfielder blasted homer No. 12 on the campaign. Most of his slugging production has come in the past month-plus, however, as Moniak has embarked on quite the power surge during this time. Over his last 23 games (76 plate appearances), the 2016 No. 1 overall pick is slashing a robust .286/.342/.743 with nine long balls, three doubles, one triple, 16 RBI and two stolen bases.