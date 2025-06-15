Miguel Amaya Injury: Starts up throwing program

Amaya (oblique) was cleared to begin a throwing program Friday, MLB.com reports.

Amaya looks to be in the process of ramping back up again after a left oblique strain had kept him from throwing since May 24. The Cubs anticipate that Amaya will be able to return from the injured list prior to the All-Star break, though an exact target date may not come into focus until he heads out on a minor-league rehab assignment.