Miguel Andujar Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment
Andujar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Andujar has resided on the injured list since June 2 due to a Grade 2 right oblique strain, but after incurring no setbacks when he recently resumed baseball activities, he's been cleared for game action in the minors. The 30-year-old will serve as Las Vegas' designated hitter Wednesday, but the Athletics will likely want to ensure that he can play third base and/or the corner outfield before activating him from the IL. Once he's reinstated, Andujar will likely overtake Max Muncy and Luis Urias as the Athletics' preferred option at the hot corner.
