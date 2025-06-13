Miguel Andujar Injury: Out with Grade 2 strain

Athletics director of sports medicine Brian Schulman said June 2 that Andujar is recovering from a Grade 2 right oblique strain, which will keep him out for "a couple weeks, if not longer," MLB.com reports.

Andujar landed on the 10-day injured list June 2 after suffering the oblique injury on a swing a day earlier in the Athletics' game against the Blue Jays. He's eligible to come off the IL this weekend, but Andujar doesn't appear to have resumed baseball activities yet and could be sidelined until late June or early July.