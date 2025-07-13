Menu
Miguel Andujar News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Andujar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

After being activated from the injured list Wednesday, Andujar has proceeded to start at third base in three of the Athletics' ensuing five games, going 2-for-12 with a walk. Though Gio Urshela will fill in for him at the hot corner Sunday, Andujar should serve as the Athletics' primary option at the position heading into the second half.

