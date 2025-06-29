Menu
Miguel Rojas

Miguel Rojas Injury: Injures finger in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Rojas was removed in the eighth inning of Sunday's 5-1 win over the Royals due to an injury to his left ring finger, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Rojas appeared to jam his finger during an unsuccessful steal attempt to second base in the seventh inning. He initially stayed in the game but was eventually lifted for Hyeseong Kim. The Dodgers should provide an update on Rojas' injury once he undergoes further tests. He went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI single before leaving Sunday's game.

