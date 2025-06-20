Miguel Rojas News: Lifts homer in win

Rojas went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.

Rojas has homered twice over his last four games. This was his third multi-hit effort of the year, and he's had a tough time getting his bat going while filling a reserve role in the Dodgers' infield. This was his second start in the last week at third base, but he appears to still be on the short side of a platoon with Max Muncy there. Rojas is up to three homers, eight RBI, 11 runs scored, four doubles and a .240/.276/.370 slash line through 45 contests this season.