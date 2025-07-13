Miguel Rojas News: Swats fifth homer

Rojas went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the Giants.

Rojas popped his fifth homer of the year, taking Robbie Ray deep in the fifth inning. Rojas' playing time has picked up in July as he helps cover for the absence of starting third baseman Max Muncy (knee), with Rojas having a regular spot in the lineup versus southpaws. With Tommy Edman healthy again after a brief absence due to a toe injury, Rojas is likely to remain in a short-side platoon role, essentially sharing one spot in the lineup with the left-handed-hitting Hyeseong Kim. Rojas is slashing a decent .254/.297/.415 across 139 plate appearances this season.