Mike Burrows News: Allows two homers in loss

Burrows (1-2) took the loss against the Rangers on Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Burrows allowed two runs in the first inning and then gave up solo homers in the fourth and fifth. The 25-year-old has been a mixed bag through six starts with the Pirates this season, allowing two earned runs or fewer three times and exactly four earned runs in each of the other three outings. He'll take a 4.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 28 innings into a home matchup with the Mets next weekend.