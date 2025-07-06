Mike Burrows News: Fires five scoreless in Seattle

Burrows didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Mariners after allowing three hits and four walks over five shutout innings. He struck out six.

Burrows struggled with his control at times Saturday as he set a season high with four walks, but he was able scatter three hits to keep Seattle off the board. The right-hander has yet to last six frames in any of his nine outings this season, but he's pitched well as a back-end rotation piece for Pittsburgh with a 3.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB in 39.2 innings.