Mike Burrows News: Plenty of whiffs in no-decision
Burrows came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.
The rookie right-hander engaged in a pitchers' duel with veteran Matthew Boyd, and Burrows racked up an impressive 16 swinging strikes among his 81 pitches (56 total strikes) before exiting the mound with the score tied 1-1. The 5.1 innings tied for his longest outing among his first five appearances in 2025 with the Pirates, and Burrows will take a 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB through 23.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Rangers.
