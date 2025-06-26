Mike Burrows News: Starting Sunday after relief outing
Burrows is scheduled to start Sunday against the Mets after he pitched 2.1 scoreless relief innings versus the Brewers on Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Burrows came on to make his first relief appearance for the Pirates this season after starter Paul Skenes lasted a career-low four innings Wednesday in Milwaukee. As a result, the rookie right-hander's turn in the rotation will be pushed back a couple days and he will take the ball Sunday on three days' rest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now