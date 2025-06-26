Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Mike Burrows headshot

Mike Burrows News: Starting Sunday after relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Burrows is scheduled to start Sunday against the Mets after he pitched 2.1 scoreless relief innings versus the Brewers on Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Burrows came on to make his first relief appearance for the Pirates this season after starter Paul Skenes lasted a career-low four innings Wednesday in Milwaukee. As a result, the rookie right-hander's turn in the rotation will be pushed back a couple days and he will take the ball Sunday on three days' rest.

Mike Burrows
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now