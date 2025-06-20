Mike Tauchman Injury: Not in lineup Friday

Tauchman (groin) isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Tauchman exited Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader due to soreness in his right groin and will be withheld from the starting nine for Friday's contest. Tauchman should still be considered day-to-day. Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert and Austin Slater will fill the outfield from left to right.