Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Mike Tauchman headshot

Mike Tauchman Injury: Not in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Tauchman (groin) isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Tauchman exited Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader due to soreness in his right groin and will be withheld from the starting nine for Friday's contest. Tauchman should still be considered day-to-day. Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert and Austin Slater will fill the outfield from left to right.

Mike Tauchman
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now