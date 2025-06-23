Mike Tauchman Injury: Remains out of lineup

Tauchman (groin) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Tauchman will miss out on a fourth consecutive start and hasn't been used off the bench in the last three contests after he tweaked his groin while running the bases in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals. Per MLB.com, Tauchman was scheduled to do some running and take part in other baseball activities prior to Monday's contest, and the White Sox will wait and see how his groin responds before determining if he'll be available off the bench in the series opener.