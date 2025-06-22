Mike Tauchman Injury: Still out of lineup Sunday

Tauchman (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

He'll miss out on a third consecutive start while he continues to tend to a sore right groin, which he tweaked while running the bases in the ninth inning of the White Sox's 8-6 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday in the second game of a doubleheader. The White Sox haven't used Tauchman off the bench in either of the first two contests in Toronto, and manager Will Venable will likely look to stay away from the veteran outfielder in the series finale to give him more time to heal up. Michael Taylor will cover right field in Tauchman's stead.