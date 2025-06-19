Mike Tauchman Injury: Suffers another injury

Tauchman exited the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against St. Louis with right groin soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Tauchman entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and reached base on a single and a walk in his two plate appearances. However, he was removed from the contest after being thrown out at home in the ninth frame. Tauchman is considered day-to-day but has spent much of the 2025 season on the injured list due to a hamstring injury, so it's possible the issues are related.