Mike Tauchman Injury: Suffers another injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Tauchman exited the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against St. Louis with right groin soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Tauchman entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and reached base on a single and a walk in his two plate appearances. However, he was removed from the contest after being thrown out at home in the ninth frame. Tauchman is considered day-to-day but has spent much of the 2025 season on the injured list due to a hamstring injury, so it's possible the issues are related.

Mike Tauchman
Chicago White Sox
