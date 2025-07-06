Mike Tauchman News: On base four times
Tauchman went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Rockies.
Tauchman has taken advantage of the White Sox's series in Colorado, collecting five hits in nine at-bats while reaching base seven times in 11 plate appearances. He remains the team's leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching and has 10 RBI and 10 runs scored across 26 games since the start of June.
