Mike Tauchman News: On base four times

Tauchman went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Rockies.

Tauchman has taken advantage of the White Sox's series in Colorado, collecting five hits in nine at-bats while reaching base seven times in 11 plate appearances. He remains the team's leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching and has 10 RBI and 10 runs scored across 26 games since the start of June.