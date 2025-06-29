Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Mike Tauchman headshot

Mike Tauchman News: Tallies three hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Tauchman went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored Sunday against the Giants.

Tauchman got things going for the White Sox early, doubling to lead off the home half of the first inning before coming around to score. Since returning from a four-game absence caused by a groin injury, Tauchman has gone 7-for-17 with one run scored while serving as the leadoff hitter against right-handers.

Mike Tauchman
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now