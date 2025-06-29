Mike Tauchman News: Tallies three hits

Tauchman went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored Sunday against the Giants.

Tauchman got things going for the White Sox early, doubling to lead off the home half of the first inning before coming around to score. Since returning from a four-game absence caused by a groin injury, Tauchman has gone 7-for-17 with one run scored while serving as the leadoff hitter against right-handers.