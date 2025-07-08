Mike Tauchman News: Trio of hits in loss

Tauchman went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 8-4 loss against Toronto.

Tauchman tallied his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and drove in a run for the third straight contest during Monday's loss. The outfielder has been a steady contributor this season, slashing .299/.382/.458 with 14 extra-base hits and 18 RBI over 39 games. While he may not command a massive haul, Tauchman is likely to bring Chicago a solid return at the trade deadline from a contender looking to lengthen their lineup.