Mike Trout News: Closing in on milestones

Trout went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

His big blow was a two-run homer off Zac Gallen in the fifth inning, which gave the Halos a 6-2 lead. Trout is finding a groove heading into the All-Star break, going yard four times in the last seven games, and the 33-year-old is closing in on some big career milestones -- he needs five more home runs to reach 400, and six more RBI to hit 1,000.