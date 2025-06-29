Mike Trout News: Getting Sunday off

Trout is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's likely just a standard rest day for Trout, who started the previous 24 games and posted an .830 OPS with four homers, 11 RBI, 13 runs and a 22:29 BB:K during that stretch. Travis d'Arnaud will receive a turn at designated hitter in the series finale against Washington.