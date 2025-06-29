Menu
Mike Trout News: Getting Sunday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Trout is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's likely just a standard rest day for Trout, who started the previous 24 games and posted an .830 OPS with four homers, 11 RBI, 13 runs and a 22:29 BB:K during that stretch. Travis d'Arnaud will receive a turn at designated hitter in the series finale against Washington.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
