Mike Trout News: Goes yard Saturday

Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.

Trout tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh inning, igniting a six-run rally by the Angels in that frame. The outfielder has homered three times over his last 14 games, going 12-for-47 (.255) while adding a 16:19 BB:K in that span. While he's batting just .231 for the year, he's getting on base at a .345 clip as he continues to display his trademark excellent plate discipline. Trout is at 13 homers, 31 RBI, 28 runs scored and two stolen bases over 56 contests.