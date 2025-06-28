Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Mike Trout headshot

Mike Trout News: Goes yard Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.

Trout tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh inning, igniting a six-run rally by the Angels in that frame. The outfielder has homered three times over his last 14 games, going 12-for-47 (.255) while adding a 16:19 BB:K in that span. While he's batting just .231 for the year, he's getting on base at a .345 clip as he continues to display his trademark excellent plate discipline. Trout is at 13 homers, 31 RBI, 28 runs scored and two stolen bases over 56 contests.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now