Mike Trout News: Hits 14th homer Sunday

Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to Toronto.

Trout got the Angels on the board with a first-inning solo shot and also reached via a free pass for the fourth straight contest. While the veteran slugger has reached base safely in each of the past 11 games in which he's started, he doesn't have any multi-hit performances during that span, though he's posted a 15:14 BB:K . Trout has played 63 games this season (already more than he played in 2024 or 2021) and is slashing .231/.254/.443 with 14 home runs, 32 RBI, 32 runs and two stolen bases.