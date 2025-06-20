Mike Trout News: Homers in loss

Trout went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Angels.

Trout opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-out, 423-foot blast off Carlos Rodon, his 12th homer of the year. The 33-year-old Trout has hits in seven of his last eight contests, going 10-for-29 (.345) with a 1.009 OPS in that span. He's slashing .236/.323/.466 with 22 runs scored, 12 RBI and a pair of stolen bases across 201 plate appearances this season.