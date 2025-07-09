Mike Trout News: Launches two homers in victory

Trout went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in an 11-8 win over Texas on Wednesday.

Trout belted both of his long balls against Rangers starter Kumar Rocker, swatting a two-run shot in the third inning and a solo blast in the fifth. It was the third time this season Trout has notched multiple home runs in one game, and he's up to 16 homers on the campaign. Wednesday also marked Trout's first multi-hit game since June 19 -- he had been mired in an 11-for-53 (.208 batting average) stretch over his previous 17 contests.