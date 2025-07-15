Mike Trout News: Resuming OF drills after break

Trout plans to resume outfield drills after the All-Star break, but there is no timetable for when he will return to right field, Thomas Murray of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Trout has been a full-time designated hitter since he returned from a bone bruise on his right knee in late May, which is the same knee he had meniscus surgery on last season. The three-time MVP admits that he still feels "a little achy here and there," but he will ease back into outfield workouts, with the goal of eventually playing right field again sometime in the second half. With Trout limited to DH duty, Jorge Soler has served as the Angels' primary right fielder.