Mike Trout News: Smacks 11th home run

Trout went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks during Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Trout has already eclipsed the amount of at-bats he got all of last year in an injury-riddled campaign and hit his 11th home run of the season Saturday. Regardless, his season at the plate has not been to his usual high standards as the 33-year-old is slashing just .226/.313/.465. Injuries have impacted his ability to play the outfield and perhaps his impact at the plate as well. His .777 OPS is on track to be the worst since his rookie season, but it is a number still comfortably above the MLB average.