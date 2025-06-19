Mike Vasil News: Allows six runs in no-decision

Vasil did not factor into the decision in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Vasil opened with two scoreless innings but was tagged for six runs before failing to escape the fourth. He recorded a season-high six strikeouts but also surrendered two home runs for the first time in 21 appearances. On the season, the rookie owns a 2.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 38:27 K:BB across 49 innings. It has yet to be confirmed whether he will make another start or return to his long relief role.