Mike Vasil News: Could work in bulk relief Tuesday

Vasil is a candidate to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Jordan Leasure in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

After opening the season in the White Sox bullpen, Vasil has started in each of his last three appearances, covering 11 innings and allowing eight earned runs on 14 hits and six walks while striking out 11. The rookie right-hander is expected to move back into a more traditional relief role once Jonathan Cannon (back) returns from the injured list, but Vasil will likely be called upon to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen Tuesday once Leasure exits the contest. Tyler Alexander will also be available Tuesday on three days' rest and could be another candidate to cover multiple frames in relief, if needed.