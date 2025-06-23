Mikey Romero News: Returns from IL
Romero (undisclosed) went 4-for-8 with two home runs, a double and eight RBI in two games for Double-A Portland since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday.
The nature of Romero's injury remains a mystery, but he was cleared to return to action for Portland after a three-week hiatus. The 21-year-old infielder owns a .260/.341/.507 slash line with seven home runs and three stolen bases over 168 plate appearances at Portland this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now