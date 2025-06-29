Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Mitch Garver headshot

Mitch Garver News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 11:28am

Garver (jaw) is starting behind the plate and batting seventh Sunday against the Rangers.

Garver hasn't seen the field since Thursday when he suffered a jaw injury on a foul tip, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale in Texas. The 34-year-old has seen sporadic playing time in June, but he's been productive when called upon with two homers and an .830 OPS in eight games.

Mitch Garver
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now