Mitch Garver News: Back in action Sunday
Garver (jaw) is starting behind the plate and batting seventh Sunday against the Rangers.
Garver hasn't seen the field since Thursday when he suffered a jaw injury on a foul tip, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale in Texas. The 34-year-old has seen sporadic playing time in June, but he's been productive when called upon with two homers and an .830 OPS in eight games.
