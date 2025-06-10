Mitch Spence News: Getting another start

Spence is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Angels in Anaheim.

After making his first 22 appearances of the season out of the bullpen, Spence moved into the rotation last week and came through with an impressive outing in Thursday's win over the Twins. He allowed a solo home run to Matt Wallner but otherwise kept the Twins off the board through five innings, striking out four while scattering three hits and one walk. Spence will be awarded another start for his efforts, and a strong showing versus the Angels could be enough to solidify his spot in the rotation on a longer-term basis.