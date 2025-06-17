Mitch Spence News: Limits Astros to one run
Spence allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out two batters over five innings in a no-decision against Houston on Monday.
Spence served up a solo homer to Jose Altuve in the first inning, but he kept Houston from scoring over his final four frames. The right-hander recorded just one 1-2-3 inning and induced only six whiffs, but this was still a nice outing overall. Spence has been impressive since joining the Athletics' rotation early this month, allowing only two runs while registering a 10:2 K:BB over 15 innings across three starts. He's tentatively slated to face Cleveland at home in his next appearance.
