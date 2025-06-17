Menu
Mitch Spence News: Limits Astros to one run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Spence allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out two batters over five innings in a no-decision against Houston on Monday.

Spence served up a solo homer to Jose Altuve in the first inning, but he kept Houston from scoring over his final four frames. The right-hander recorded just one 1-2-3 inning and induced only six whiffs, but this was still a nice outing overall. Spence has been impressive since joining the Athletics' rotation early this month, allowing only two runs while registering a 10:2 K:BB over 15 innings across three starts. He's tentatively slated to face Cleveland at home in his next appearance.

Mitch Spence
Sacramento Athletics
