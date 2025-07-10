Mitch Spence News: Lit up by Atlanta in loss

Spence (2-5) took the loss against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

Spence's outing began in ominous fashion, as Ronald Acuna led off the contest with a solo home run against him. That set the tone for a disastrous outing by the right-hander, as he surrendered a career-worst five homers and eight earned runs. To his credit, the right-hander was at least able to preserve the Athletics' bullpen a bit by tossing six frames, but this was a continuation of a recent poor stretch for the 27-year-old. Spence has lost each of his past four starts, posting a 7.84 ERA and 1.60 WHIP while giving up nine long balls over that span.