Mitch Spence News: Tagged for four runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Spence (2-2) took the loss against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 4.2 innings.

Spence's downfall was the second frame, when he gave up all four of his runs and six of his eight hits. Outside of that, he notched three 1-2-3 innings and just two singles. The four runs were a season-worst mark for Spence, who came into Saturday having allowed just two runs over 17 frames across his previous four starts. He'll try to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to be a tough road matchup versus the Yankees.

Mitch Spence
Sacramento Athletics
