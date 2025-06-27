Menu
Mitch Spence News: Yields two earned runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Spence (2-3) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out five across five innings.

Spence retired the side in the first , but he gave up one run in each of the next three innings, including a solo homer to Jazz Chisholm in the second. It was a solid outing for Spence, as he generated 13 whiffs while tossing 89 pitches (54 strikes), but he couldn't avoid the loss as the A's were blanked by Tyler Warren and the Yankees' bullpen. Spence has made five starts since moving into the Athletics' rotation in early June, going 1-2 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB across 24.2 innings. He's tentatively slated to face the Rays on the road next week.

