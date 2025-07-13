Mitch Voit News: Popped by Mets

The Mets have selected Voit with the 38th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Voit was a two-way player his first two years at Michigan before needing internal brace surgery last July. Since then, he's focused solely on hitting and broke out with a .346/.471/.668 slash line, 14 home runs, 14 steals and more walks (40) than strikeouts (34) in 56 games this spring. Unlike many college second basemen, Voit actually has a chance to be a positive there defensively in pro ball, thanks to his plus speed and plus arm. He hasn't faced great pitching in the Big Ten, so it's tough to say how legitimate his junior numbers were, but he has a chance to do a little bit of everything in fantasy.