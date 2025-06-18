Mitchell Parker News: Delivers quality start in loss

Parker (4-8) took the loss Wednesday against the Rockies, allowing one run on six hits over six innings. He struck out eight.

While the Nats failed to provide enough run support in an eventual 3-1 defeat, it was an impressive outing from Parker, who set a season high in strikeouts while allowing just one run on Michael Toglia's sixth-inning homer. It's an encouraging bounce-back effort from Parker, who gave up six runs in just 3.1 innings against the Marlins his last time out. Overall, the left-hander sports a 4.59 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 58:31 K:BB across 15 starts (80.1 innings) this season.